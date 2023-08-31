LILLINGTON — Two 17-year-olds have been charged shooting death of James Devon Snipes, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.
The teens, both from Harnett County, are charged with one count each of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy, according to a Sheriff’s Office release. Under North Carolina law, the two are considered juveniles and were charged via juvenile petitions. Because of their status, their names are not being released.
Snipes, who lived in the Olivia area of Lee County was reported missing on Aug. 22, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. His mother contacted the agency about 11:30 p.m. to report her son and her vehicle, a 2023 Hyundai Tucson, missing, authorities have said.
Sanford police spotted the vehicle the next day on North Horner Boulevard. Having been alerted to the stolen vehicle, officers attempted to stop the Hyundai, but the driver would not stop.
Sanford police and Lee County deputies pursued the vehicle onto Broadway Road where it crashed into another car at the Cox Mill Road intersection. The Hyundai rolled over, landing on its wheels in the parking lot of Bill’s Body Shop, according to LCSO.
The driver climbed through the sunroof and ran onto Eames Drive and into the Thornwood Village neighborhood where he was taken into custody without incident.
Harnett County investigators have filed no charges against him.
The two juveniles remained on the scene and were taken into custody, the LCSO said.
Two firearms, one reported stolen in Harnett County, were found inside the Hyundai.
The Sanford Police Department investigated the wreck. As of Wednesday, no crash report had been filed on the department’s P2C website.
