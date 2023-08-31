LILLINGTON — Two 17-year-olds have been charged shooting death of James Devon Snipes, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

The teens, both from Harnett County, are charged with one count each of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy, according to a Sheriff’s Office release. Under North Carolina law, the two are considered juveniles and were charged via juvenile petitions. Because of their status, their names are not being released.