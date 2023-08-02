A Lee County Jail inmate and another person are accused of plotting to bring an opioid-based narcotic in the facility, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Ray O’Quinn, 24, the inmate, and Heather Paige Dostroph, 34, of Sanford, a visitor, were arrested Monday, a Sheriff’s Office news release said. They allegedly were conspiring to bring Suboxone into the jail, the release said.