A Lee County Jail inmate and another person are accused of plotting to bring an opioid-based narcotic in the facility, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Daniel Ray O’Quinn, 24, the inmate, and Heather Paige Dostroph, 34, of Sanford, a visitor, were arrested Monday, a Sheriff’s Office news release said. They allegedly were conspiring to bring Suboxone into the jail, the release said.
Suboxone is a combination of buprenorphine and naloxone used to treat opioid addiction, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
O’Quinn, who is being held on alleged probation violations, is charged with conspiracy to sell and deliver a controlled substance. He is being held on a $10,000 secured bond.
Dostroph is charged with conspiring to sell and deliver a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance on jail premises and possessing drug paraphernalia.
In June 2022, O’Quinn and his father, Sammy Ray O’Quinn, were arrested after a traffic stop on Walker Road led to the discovery of methamphetamine, marijuana, fentanyl, crack cocaine and amphetamines.
The Sheriff’s Office estimated the street value of the drugs at about $18,000.
In August 2021, an air conditioner repairman found Dostroph and another person unconscious inside her Sanford residence. The door was answered by a juvenile. Seeing the unconscious pair inside, the repairman called 911.
Deputies responded and administered NARCAN, a nasal spray used to treat opioid overdoses.
Dostroph has a criminal record that includes obtaining property by false pretense, giving fictitious information to law enforcement and resisting arrest, according to Department of Public Safety records.
In May 2022, Dostroph was sentenced to 60 months of supervised probation on charges of possessing a controlled substance and misdemeanor child abuse.
