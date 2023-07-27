This story initially had incorrect information. It has been changed to correct the name of the contracting company for improvements to Horton Park Community Pool.
The Horton Park Community Swimming Pool is filled with water, just waiting for kids and adults to jump in, but that will have to wait.
“I still don’t have an exact opening day. However, I think we’re making progress,” Jennifer Gamble, the county’s Assistant Manager of Operations said during an update Monday at the Lee County commissioners meeting.
The pool is part of a plan to update and improve the park at 1515 Washington Ave.
The plan included the renovation of the bathhouse, installation of utilities and pool equipment connections.
Initially, the renovations were scheduled to be completed in 2022, but were delayed by problems with the soil under the bathhouse building.
The work was to be finished before the swim season arrived.
Another glitch — a leak — in the pool was found recently once again delaying the opening.
“The contractor (Southeast Aquatics Group) said they had detected a leak and made a patch, but noticing the drop in pool levels, we wanted to do a follow-up investigation to ensure this has been corrected before we close out this deal,” Gamble said.
Testing also will be done to ensure that electrical connections have been installed properly, she said.
“But if you were to go by there, the pool’s clear and it’s looking good. We’re hoping that we might be able to open in August to at least have enjoyment for the community before we close it for all,” she said.
“But first and foremost, I think it’s important to make sure that we get this right.”
Commissioner Cameron Sharpe asked if the county was being paid for the delays as agreed to in the contract. Gamble said the county would get the fee which runs about $1,000 per day for the delay.
“If we get to a point where the schedule changes, we’ll certainly let you know,” she said.
The Lee County commissioners agreed in 2021 to allocate $1.5 million for improvements and renovations at the park as part of their 2021-2025 Capital Improvements Program.
