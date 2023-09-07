Lee County Schools received some mixed and even perplexing statistics (Wednesday) when the annual School Performance Grades were released by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.
They come at a time when the entire formula is being redesigned at the state level to more accurately reflect actual school performance.
Half of the 14 schools receiving the standard performance assessments either met or exceeded their “projected growth,” a statistic defined as how much academic improvement students in that school were expected to make over the course of the school year.
They included Lee Early College, which exceeded its expected growth; SanLee Middle School and East Lee Middle School. Also, four elementary schools — Deep River, which exceeded its projected growth; J.R. Ingram; Tramway and W.B. Wicker.
Also, among the statistics released is a letter grade assigned to each school using formulas set by the state legislature. Eighty% of that grade — termed as “achievement” — is based on how students score on some year-end standardized tests, with the remaining 20% determined by growth.
Nine schools received a letter grade of C or better. Lee Early College, recently named one of the nation’s best high schools by U.S. News & World Report, received a grade of A for the sixth consecutive year.
Tramway Elementary received a B, up from the C it received the previous year.
Among the schools receiving a C grade were Deep River Elementary, J. Glenn Edwards Elementary, Greenwood Elementary and J.R. Ingram, which was up from a D last year.
Also, SanLee Middle, Southern Lee High and Lee County High, which also rose from a D the previous year.
Five schools received a D or F grade, classifying them as low-performing schools for the current school year. Schools receiving a D grade were B.T. Bullock Elementary, Broadway Elementary, W.B. Wicker Elementary and East Lee Middle School, which improved from an F grade last year. West Lee Middle School received an F grade.
Because of their specialized missions, Bragg Street Academy, Floyd L. Knight/The Children’s Center and Warren Williams School do not receive standard performance grades.
Taken as a whole, some of the results seemed ambiguous.
West Lee Middle School, for example, fell one letter grade to an F this year, even though student growth was several points higher than last year. Two schools — East Lee Middle and W.B. Wicker Elementary — each received a D grade and are now classified as a low-performing school, even though both met their projected growth. B.T. Bullock and Broadway elementary schools had unexpected and significant one-year drops in growth scores that were inconsistent with previous years.
“Last year’s performance validates the many vital changes the Lee County Board of Education began since last December,” said board Chair Sherry-Lynn Womack. “We remain committed to accountability, transparency, and improving the academic growth and performance of our students. We already know that schools all across the state are performing better than their performance grades show, because the current formula reflects local income more than students’ academic growth. That’s why there’s a serious reform effort happening right now at the state level.
“But we also know there’s a need to improve and that’s our goal as a school district. We’re focused on improving student performance and we’re up to the challenge.”
The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is currently developing a new, multi-measure model of school performance that moves beyond compliance with federal guidelines and measures school performance more accurately.
The change comes partially in response to widespread criticism that the 80% of school performance grades labeled as “achievement” says less about what happens in the classroom and more about family income and the advantages that students from affluent families bring into the schools.
Research released by the state Department of Public Instruction just before the pandemic, for example, showed that 95% of schools receiving a D or F were serving economically disadvantaged students.
The new proposal is expected to be unveiled in February and possibly introduced as a pilot program beginning with the 2024-25 school year.
Interim Superintendent Dr. Chris Dossenbach says Lee County schools are already making changes to strengthen student performance and more are currently in the works. “We’re confident that the changes we’re putting in place right now will improve learning for our students and help them achieve even more in the classroom,” Dossenbach said. “We hope that improved learning and a more fitting formula for performance grades will give everyone a good and encouraging look at what’s happening in our schools.
“I go in and out of schools constantly, and see inspiring things happening every day as we work to serve all of our students, their families and our entire community.”
