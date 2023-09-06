Preparations are underway this week for the 2023 Lee County Regional Fair, hosted by the Sanford Lions Club, which begins Wednesday at the Lee Regional Fairgrounds.
A ribbon-cutting marking the official opening is set for 4:45 p.m. in the area of the Agricultural Exhibit Hall. Activities continue through Sunday and include a variety of exhibits, midway rides and of course, food.
Activities will be held daily and include everything from cooking contests to musical performances to livestock judging.
Opening day activities include the Mayor’s Choice Decorated Cupcake Bake-off, a martial arts demonstration by the Black Belt Leadership Academy, Adult and Youth Tobacco-Looping contest, a display and demonstration of antique farm machinery and a performance by the Southern Lee High School Marching Band.
On Wednesday, the Lee Regional Fair pageants begin with the crowning of Petite Miss (for grades pre-k and kindergarten) and Tiny Miss (for grades 1 and 2) will be held.
The Young Miss (grades 3-5) and Junior Miss (grades 6-8) will be held Sept. 14.
Miss Lee Regional Fair (grades 9-12) will be Sept. 15. All pageants will be held on the Arena Stage.
The agenda of activities also includes cornhole games, corn mazes and exhibits featuring arts and crafts as well as agricultural products, agricultural and arts and craft exhibits.
On Sept. 15, the Fayetteville Multi-Rotor Racing and Raleigh Rotor Racing clubs will face off in drone-racing competition.
A complete list of events, times and locations are posted at www.LeeRegionalFair.com. Updates also will be posted on the Sanford Lions Club-Lee Regional Fair Facebook page.
Gate admission is $5. School students and those over age 65 will be admitted free on Wednesday from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.