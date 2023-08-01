A four-day manhunt in multiple counties ended Thursday in Lee County after a brief standoff with the fugitive before he was arrested.
Joseph David Sirak, 42, of Fayetteville, was wanted in Moore County on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, according to a release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Sirak was wanted on similar offenses in Columbus County after a vehicle chase there involving the N.C. Highway Patrol, the release said.
Working with the sheriff’s offices in Brunswick, Cumberland and Wake counties and the Highway Patrol, authorities tracked Sirak to a home on Willett Road in the Lemon Springs area, the release said.
Narcotics agents from Lee and Moore counties found Sirak hiding at a residence, the release said.
“Sirak emerged from the front door of the residence with a firearm and held himself at gunpoint while speaking with deputies,” the release said. “Through a combination of less lethal technologies and negotiation, Sirak dropped the firearm and was taken into custody.”
More from this section
The length of the standoff and explanation of “less lethal technologies” was provided in the release.
Lee County authorities charged Sirak with possession of a firearm by a felon. He was jailed without bond, the release said.
Sirak has a criminal record dating to 1998 that includes misdemeanor and felony charges of breaking and entering, larceny, discharging a firearm into occupied property, embezzlement, financial card fraud, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possessing controlled substances, according to Department of Public Safety records.
In 2009, Sirak was sentenced in Cumberland County to a maximum of eight years, nine months in prison on a charge of being a habitual felon, records show.
Sirak’s total incarceration term was just under 12 years, according DPS records. He was released in July 2015 and his parole was terminated in 2016, records show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.