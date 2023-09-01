CARTHAGE — A Southern Pines man was arrested Wednesday at the RDU Airport on sex-related charges involving a child under age 15, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.
Vincent Theordore Ramos, 39, of 2300 block of East Connecticut Avenue, was taken into custody as he was returning from a work-related trip to Germany, a Sheriff’s Office release said.
The Raleigh Durham Airport Police and Federal Air Marshals were waiting for Ramos when he departed his flight, the release said.
Ramos is charged with one count of statutory rape of a child under age 15, six counts of statutory sex offense with a child under age 15 and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.
On Aug. 2, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a statutory rape that occurred between January and April in the Southern Pines area, the release said.
Ramos is currently in the Moore County Detention Center with bail set at $3 million. He is scheduled for a first-appearance hearing in Moore County District Court on Sept. 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.