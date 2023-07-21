CARTHAGE — The Moore County Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday to remove David Hensley as the board’s vice chair as well as his related committee assignments.
Board members voted unanimously, too, to censure Hensley, the District 4 representative, for “inappropriate behavior and lack of civility.”
All three motions were made by Philip Holmes, who represents District 5.
Holmes called last week for the special meeting, saying Hensley’s comments and some actions were not representative of the board.
Hensley was not at the meeting.
The discussion and motions came after board members emerged from a brief session behind closed doors.
“He (Hensley) has continuously and flagrantly attacked people and his words are harsh and unwarranted,” Holmes said.
More from this section
In recent weeks, public meetings have become “chaotic” while board Chair Philip Levy and other members have come under “attack” by Hensley, who was chosen by his colleagues to serve as the vice chair.
During a radio interview in June, Hensley referred to Levy as a “Nazi” in his role as the board chair. Levy is Jewish.
That, Holmes said, was “a singular point of no return. … Malice and character assassination will not be tolerated.”
The censure was the result of comments and actions of Hensley in the boardroom and not in public, Levy said.
“I’m sorry it’s come to this, but I feel it was necessary that I called this special board meeting,” Hensley said.
“This is the hardest thing ever for this board to do,” at-large representative Pauline Bruno said. “We all take this to heart and the support we have had is overwhelming.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.