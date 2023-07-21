CARTHAGE — A Moore County teacher was arrested Wednesday on charges that he engaged in sexual activities with a student.
Albert Joseph Lee Jr., 64, of the 100 block of Sandspur Lane, West End, is charged with two felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor and two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.
Lee, who has worked in the Moore County Schools for almost 24 years, was taken into custody about 2:40 p.m., according to releases from the school system.
The Sheriff’s Office received a report on July 13 of a sexual assault on a minor by a teacher, a Sheriff’s Office news release said.
The investigation turned up evidence that Lee and the victim had “ongoing personal communications” for several months, the release said.
The Moore County Schools issued a statement late Wednesday saying Lee was suspended with pay after his arrest.
“As always, safety is a top priority for Moore County Schools and we will continue to cooperate with the ongoing investigations,” the statement said.
Lee is being held in the Moore County Detention Center with bail set at $175,000.
