North Carolina voters, including those in Lee County, will be asked to show a photo ID at the polls this year.
Election Day is Nov. 7, but the candidate filing period for municipal elections in Sanford and Broadway is underway.
If a primary race is needed it will be held Sept. 12 and voters will be asked to show identification. Any voting via mail will be asked to include a photocopy of an acceptable ID, according to a news release from the N.C. State Board of Elections.
What’s an “acceptable” photo ID?
A North Carolina Driver’s License, a U.S. Passport or Passport Card and a state ID card issued by the Division of Motor Vehicles. Any of those cards that have expired for one year of less will be accepted.
College and university ID cards as well as those of Charter school employees, state and federal government employees must be approved by the state Board of Elections, the release said.
Driver’s licenses from out of state, Washington, D.C. or any U.S. territory will be accepted provided the voter registered in North Carolina within 90 days of election, according to the release.
Some IDs will be accepted regardless of an expiration or issuance date: a military or veteran ID card is by the federal government; a tribal enrollment issued by a state or federally recognized tribe; a card issued by a federal government agency or the state for a public assistance program.
Voters ages 65 and older can use an expired ID if it was still valid on their 65th birthday.
All voters will be allowed to vote regardless of whether the ID has a photo or not. Those without a photo ID will be allowed to cast a provisional ballot by returning to the local elections office with an ID by the day before the county canvass.
An ID Exception Form can be filled out for voters have a “reasonable impediment” that prevents them from showing identification, religious objections to being photographed or if the voter has been the victim of a natural disaster within 100 days of the election.
For more information and a complete list of acceptable IDs and exceptions, go to ncsbe.gov/voter-ID.
