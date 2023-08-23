Stephen Cox says that there’s something about working in the fire service that prevents all ties being severed at retirement.
“You just do it forever, you don’t really quit. You see firetrucks come by and you want to know where they’re going,” he said Tuesday.
Cox, 58, a battalion chief with the Sanford Fire Department, retired after a career that spanned more than 30 years.
But he’s not finished with the fire service. On Monday, he was elected as chief of the Lemon Springs Volunteer Fire Department — where he got his start as a firefighter in 1983 at the age of 18. He has served about 30 years on the department’s board of directors.
He fills the position that was held by G.T. Ashley, a full-time member of the Fayetteville Fire Department.
“The past chief had a lot of stuff going on and just didn’t have time to do it anymore,” Cox said. “He stepped down and I took over and, as a matter for fact, they voted me in as chief.”
Cox was drawn to the fire service after he and his late father went to a turkey shoot at the Lemon Springs department, he said.
“I got to talking to the chief. I’d seen fire trucks and asked about joining. I got an application and joined and been there ever since.”
His career with the Sanford department didn’t happen immediately. Cox initially worked in the city’s water department for about more than six years. His first application for a job in the fire department was rejected.
“So, I applied again and transferred over to the fire department in February 1991,” he said.
All totaled, Cox racked up 39 years as a city employee. With his sick time, it comes to 43 years.
He worked his way through the ranks until he became a battalion chief. He “kind of stepped back” for a while but returned to finish out his career.
After Chief Wayne Barber’s retirement in 2021, Cox said he waited to see what was going to happen. Subsequently, he chose to retire. As a battalion chief, he no longer rode on trucks responding to calls.
“This is a young guy’s game pretty much,” he said.
In 2018, his older brother, James, who worked in the city’s Public Works department, was injured while mowing grass.
“He got burned really bad,” Cox recalled. “I kind of wanted to wait (to retire) because he was getting close to his retirement and I kind of wanted to let him retire first.
“Well, he recovered from his burns, and I just got to the point where I was ready to go.”
Cox gave a three-month notice, as required by state pension policy and ultimately the brothers both retired Aug. 1.
That was about the same time the Lemon Spring chief’s job opened up and was offered to Cox.
“So, with me retiring and my brother retiring the same day the chief position coming open, I’m still able to serve. I’ve had zero problems adjusting to retirement. I feel like it’s meant to be.”
As the new chief, Cox faces the same problem affecting fire departments across the country: Recruiting volunteers to serve.
“I really want to stress that we need volunteers,” he said.
Cox said he would like to see the county offer some type of incentives to draw volunteers. Some counties offer a 10% discount on property taxes, he said.
The only requirements are passing a State Bureau of Investigation background, attending regular department meetings and getting 36 hours of training in a year. Volunteers also are offered a $175 per month pension they stay in the fire service until age 55.
“I would suggest that anybody who wants to serve their community join a volunteer fire department,” Cox said. “The fire service is about serving people. On your worst day, we’re trying to help you get through it.”
Of course, firefighters often deal with circumstances involving deaths from fires, wrecks and medical-related calls. The Lee County and Sanford departments now have people available to help firefighters deal with those situations.
“Even though you make a difference every day in some small way, you don’t remember the good stuff as much as you do the bad stuff,” Cox said.
Meanwhile, he’s preparing to remarry after the death of his first wife in 2016. They were married 30 years.
Now, he’s embarking on a new journey with Dalisa Walker. Their wedding is scheduled in October.
Cox has a daughter, Whitney Beal, and a son, Jacob, who works part-time as a paramedic in Harnett County.
