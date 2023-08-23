SANNWS-08-23-23 COX 1

Stephen Cox, who retired from the Sanford Fire Department on Aug. 1, was named new chief of Lemon Springs Volunteer Fire Department on Monday.

 Courtesy of Sanford Fire Department

Stephen Cox says that there’s something about working in the fire service that prevents all ties being severed at retirement.

“You just do it forever, you don’t really quit. You see firetrucks come by and you want to know where they’re going,” he said Tuesday.