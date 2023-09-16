Lee County is not immune to the opioid crisis that is sweeping across the nation.
That was the message from members of a panel discussion of the community’s opioid problems — addiction, overdoses and deaths.
Lee County reported 99 overdoses in 2022, according to Heath Cain, the Health Department director.
“And I’m willing to guess that (the number) is not accurate,” he said.
The county will receive more than $7.6 million over an 18-year period as part of the settlement in a class-action lawsuit against the drug manufacturers. The money must be used in connection with opioid awareness programs.
Thursday’s forum was the first step in forming a long-term strategic plan to combat the opioid epidemic, Cain said.
Five panelists took the stage in the auditorium of the Dennis Wicker Civic Center, providing perspectives on opioid addiction and recovery.
Two were licensed mental health and addiction specialists while two others were recovering addicts who are now state certified peer support counselors. The fifth member was a lawyer who, as an indigent defense attorney, has represented clients charged with offenses that often result from their addiction.
They emphasized that addiction is a disease.
“I think it’s important that we speak about it being a brain disease,” said Sandra Thompson, a licensed clinical addiction specialist. “You don’t realize it, but it is a brain disease.”
Recovery must involve evidence-based addiction treatment, she said.
Evidence-based treatment focuses using techniques that have been researched and proven effective through medical research to guide treatment for an addict, according to the Recovery Centers of America.
Becky Whitt, who has defended addicts in court, said there were two things she wanted people to know: the need to use evidence-based methods for treatment and the need to overcome the stigma associated with addiction.
Her young brother was addicted to opioids and died as a result.
“What I want you to understand is that evidence-based practices have to be prioritized. You cannot take money and funnel it to religious organizations that don’t have evidence-based programs,” Whitaker said.
“Also, I know if prayer could solve this, it would be solved, and this (her brother’s death) would never have happened. I believe their hearts are in the right place … it has to be based on evidence. There is enough data to tell us what we are doing. We need to be good stewards of the money in helping addicts,” she said.
“Addiction is a disease. Opioids can hijack your brain and that cannot be overstated.
