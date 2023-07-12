SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Dawnette Danita Bethea, 53, of the 700 block of Magnolia Street, Sanford, was cited at 10:45 p.m. Monday at Carthage and Gulf streets on a misdemeanor charge of second-degree trespassing.
Ervin Postles, 30, of the 500 block of Vance Street, Sanford, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Monday on Cherry Street on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
Niya Nashea Allen, 46, of the 700 block of Dillard Street, Greensboro, was arrested at 2:38 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Woodland Avenue on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.
