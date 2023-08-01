SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Charles Alston Williams, 30, of the 900 block of Falls Park Drive, Sanford, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Sunday at his residence on felony charges of kidnapping and larceny.
Damage to shrubs and fences reported at 9:52 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Point.
Malachi Jh’ire William, 19, of the 200 block of Scarlet Oak Lane, Sanford, was arrested at 3:32 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Lee Avenue on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
Damage to a front door reported at 1:47 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Steele Street.
Tony Justin Akridge, 18, of Elijah Court, Cameron, was cited at 10:11p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Carthage Street on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and exceeding the posted speed.
Orecko Johnson, 46, of the 1300 block of South Vance Street, Sanford, was cited at 9:12 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Hawkins Avenue on misdemeanor charges of driving while license revoked and improper equipment – taillights.
Danielle Lynette Wright, 40, of Hard Oak Court, Sanford, was cited at 9:12 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Hawkins Avenue on a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon.
HARNETT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Adria Gutierrez, 37, of Silver Fox Road, Broadway, was arrested Sunday on a felony charge of possessing methamphetamine.
