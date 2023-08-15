SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Curtis Ray Salmon II, 33, of the 200 block of Dickens Road, Broadway, was arrested at 11:24 p.m. Sunday on a misdemeanor charge of assault on a female.
Deshannon Antoinette Baker, 40, of the 100 block of Sixth Street, Sanford, was cited at 8:43 p.m. Sunday on a misdemeanor charge of failing to return rental property.
Marquise Laurice Wilson, 29, of the 800 block of Golden Horseshoe Lane, Sanford, was cited at 7:52 p.m. Sunday on misdemeanor charges of exceeding the speed limit on a highway and reckless driving.
Damage to a vehicle window was reported at 2:54 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Wicker Street.
The theft of ice, two Natural Light beers, candy, plastic cutlery and a bag of Frito Lays chips was reported at 9:11 a.m. Sunday at the Circle K store in the 800 block of Carthage Street.
Dawnette Danita Bethea, 53, of the 700 block of Magnolia Street, Sanford, was arrested at 9:46 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of South Steele Street on a misdemeanor charge of second-degree trespassing.
The theft of a pack of chicken was reported at 9:34 p.m. Friday at Lowes Foods in the 800 block of Spring Lane.
The theft of a blue 2018 Kia Sorento, NC license plate TCP-9039, was reported Friday in the 100 block of Courtside Lane.
Jose Guadalupe Aguilar Lopez, 42, of Placid Lane, Sanford, was cited at 5:45 p.m. Friday at his residence on a misdemeanor charge of allowing an unlicensed driver to drive.
LEE COUNTY JAIL
Cordero LePaul Rollins, 35, of Brooklyn, New York, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 10:58 a.m. Monday on misdemeanor charges of simple assault, assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats and a parole violation.
Tiffany Anne Springstead, 35, of the 600 block of Canterbury Road, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 10:53 p.m. Saturday on two out-of-county probation violations.
Perry Ledbetter Jr., 34, of the 900 block of Fields Drive, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 4:41 a.m. Saturday on a felony charge of breaking and entering to terrorize or injure and a misdemeanor charge of assault on a female.
Jason Kyle Hegge, 29, of the 5700 block of Deep River Road, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 9:41 p.m. Saturday on a felony charge of setting fire to grass/brush/woodlands.
Christopher Ralph Bright, 50, of Sidney Lane, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 3:10 p.m. Friday on a felony charge of possessing stolen property and misdemeanor charges of breaking and entering, larceny, delegated authority and a probation violation.
