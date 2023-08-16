SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTJose Jerman Alvarez, 30, of the 700 block of Booker Street, Sanford, was arrested at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.

James Anthony Sanders, 61, of the 1700 block of Cone Street, Sanford, was cited at 6:05 p.m. Monday at his residence on a misdemeanor charge of second-degree trespassing.