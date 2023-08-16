SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTJose Jerman Alvarez, 30, of the 700 block of Booker Street, Sanford, was arrested at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
James Anthony Sanders, 61, of the 1700 block of Cone Street, Sanford, was cited at 6:05 p.m. Monday at his residence on a misdemeanor charge of second-degree trespassing.
Eric Wendell Williams, 44, of the 600 block of Pinevalley Lane, Sanford, was cited at 4:50 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of failing to return rental property.
James Edward Hall Jr., 29, of the 1100 block of Walden Street, Sanford, was cited at 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on misdemeanor charges of assault on a female and second-degree trespassing.
Tamia Monee Edwards, 26, of the 1600 block of Carr Creek Road, Sanford, was cited at 3:51 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Charlotte Avenue on misdemeanor charges of larceny and possessing stolen property.
Amber Nicole Rhodes, 43, of the 6000 block of Edwards Road, Sanford, was arrested at 1:22 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on misdemeanor charges of breaking and entering and larceny.
LEE COUNTY JAILDonald Lee Stokes, 43, of the 1700 block of Eldridge Street, Fayetteville, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 6:24 p.m. Monday on Sampson County charges of driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and speeding, and a Guilford County charge of driving while impaired.
