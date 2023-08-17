SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTThe theft of a gray 2007 Ford Fusion, NC license tag TLL-5927, was reported at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Lochmere Drive.

Tyonna Arkelle McLeod, 27, of the 400 block of Stone Street, Sanford, was arrested at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.