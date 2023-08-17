SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTThe theft of a gray 2007 Ford Fusion, NC license tag TLL-5927, was reported at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Lochmere Drive.
Tyonna Arkelle McLeod, 27, of the 400 block of Stone Street, Sanford, was arrested at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
The theft of miscellaneous merchandise was reported at 4:41 p.m. Tuesday at Marshalls in the 3000 block of South Horner Boulevard.
The theft of 45 lighters and four bars of Dove soap was reported at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday at Walgreens in the 2200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.
The theft of motor oil was reported at 10:34 a.m. Tuesday at Auto Zone in the 700 block of North Horner Boulevard.
The theft of metal was reported at 8:41 a.m. Tuesday at Central Carolina Community College in the 1100 block of Kelly Drive.
LEE COUNTY JAILClifton Otto Evans Jr., 39, of the 100 block of Country Place, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 1:38 a.m. Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure.
Edmi Miguel Torres, 47, of the 800 block of N.C. 24, Cameron, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 7:31 p.m. Tuesday on felony charges of possession of firearm by a felon and possessing methamphetamine.
Christopher James Davis, 33, of the 1200 block of Heritage Way, Cameron, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 4:39 p.m. Tuesday on a felony charge of possessing methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possessing marijuana, no operator’s license, improperly attached registration plate and possessing marijuana paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.