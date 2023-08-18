SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTJonathan Christopher Quick, 57, of the 2400 block of Wintergreen Drive, Sanford, was cited at 10:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Palmer Drive on a misdemeanor charge of breaking and entering.

Adolphus Frazier McLain Jr., 35, of the 600 block of Spring Lane, Sanford, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at his residence on felony charges of attempted common law robbery and strangulation involving physical injury and misdemeanor assault on a female.