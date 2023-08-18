SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTJonathan Christopher Quick, 57, of the 2400 block of Wintergreen Drive, Sanford, was cited at 10:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Palmer Drive on a misdemeanor charge of breaking and entering.
Adolphus Frazier McLain Jr., 35, of the 600 block of Spring Lane, Sanford, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at his residence on felony charges of attempted common law robbery and strangulation involving physical injury and misdemeanor assault on a female.
The theft of a cell phone was reported at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Tramway Road.
Jason David Morrison, 20, of the 200 block of Horne Estate Road, Carthage, was arrested at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
Emerson Yovany M. Diaz, 44, of the 800 block of North Steele Street, Sanford, was arrested at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on misdemeanor charges of assault on a female and child abuse.
The theft of a weed trimmer and a bicycle were reported at 8:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Fourth Street.
The theft of a catalytic converter was reported at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Wildflower Drive.
LEE COUNTY JAILKevin Ray Strickland, 34, of the 200 block of Hollywood Road, Cameron, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of violating a domestic violence protective order.
Joshua Dillon Strickland, 28, of the 400 block of Brinn Drive, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 9:27 p.m. Wednesday on misdemeanor charges of assault on a female and communicating threats.
Cale Strickland, 54, of the 200 block of Hollywood Road, Cameron, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 6:53 p.m. Wednesday on multiple charges of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Amber Nicole Rhodes, 43, of the 200 block of Hollywood Road, Cameron, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday on felony charges of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance, possessing methamphetamine, possessing marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Misty Deaton Anderson, 44, of the 1900 block of Docs Road, Lillington, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 11:29 p.m. Wednesday on a felony charge of possessing methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
HARNETT COUNTY DETENTION CENTERCarolyn Gamble, 39, of the 1100 block of Heritage Way, Cameron, was arrested Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.
