SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTThe theft of construction material was reported at 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Red Brick Street.
Damage to a vehicle caused by a hit-and-run driver was reported at 9:10 a.m. Thursday was reported at Industrial and Cameron drives.
The theft of a catalytic converter was reported at 1:36 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Woodland Heights Drive.
LEE COUNTY JAILDeamonte Rakwon Rankin, 21, of the 100 block of Down Home Lane, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 7:19 p.m. Thursday on misdemeanor charges of assault on a female, second-degree trespassing and communicating threats.
HARNETT COUNTY DETENTION CENTERAnthony Allen, 26, of the 20000 block of N.C. 24-27, Cameron, was arrested Friday on a misdemeanor charge of communicating threats.
Ryan Whitcome, 31, of Heritage Way, Cameron, was arrested Thursday on a felony out-of-county probation violation.
Anthony Douglas, 23, of the 300 block of Crest Circle, Spring Lake, was arrested Thursday on felony charge of possessing stolen property.
Lloyd Gautier, 56, of the 100 block of Governor’s Creek Lane, Sanford, was arrested Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of driving while license revoked.
Brittany Carroll, 26, of Palomino Lane, Spring Lake, was arrested Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of assault by pointing a gun.
Eric Jeffreys, 44, of Zachero Street, Cameron, was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of trafficking in opium or heroin.
Valerie Sails, 52, of the 1100 block of McArthur Road, Broadway, was arrested Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.
Demerius Stokes, 40, of the 100 block of Rambeau Road, Spring Lake, was arrested Thursday on a misdemeanor probation violation.
