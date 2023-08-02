SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jesse Antonio Devon Wilkerson, 18, of the 2700 block of Bellaire Drive, Sanford, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. Monday at Walden and James streets on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.
Pamela Sue Morris, 56, of the 100 block of Post Oak Lane, Sanford, was cited at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of failing to return rental property.
James Edward Hall Jr., 29, of the 1100 block of Walden Street, Sanford, was arrested at 11:45 a.m Monday at Elm and West Makepeace streets on misdemeanor charges of larceny, second-degree trespassing and resisting arrest.
Xavier Eric Campbell, 19, of the 100 block of Coralberry Circle, Sanford, was arrested at 9:43 a.m. Monday at Talley Avenue and First Street on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
More from this section
HARNETT COUNTY DETENTION CENTER
Marcus Smith, 36, of the 200 block of Ivey Street, Spring Lake, was arrested Tuesday on a misdemeanor charge of larceny.
Tequinnian Rollins, 35, of the 600 block of Booker Street, Sanford, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of failing to comply with a court order.
Robert Munger, 39, of the 200 block of Farley Road, Cameron, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of driving while impaired.
Alexander Butler, 24, of Madison Lane, Cameron, was arrested Monday on a charge of assault on a female.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.