SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTDamage to a window was reported at 2:30 a.m. Monday at the Sanford Inn in the 1100 block of North Horner Boulevard.

Daniel Leslie Coley, 20, of the 7300 block of Sheriff Watson Road, Sanford, was arrested at 10:50 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Main Street on a Wake County felony charge of habitual larceny.