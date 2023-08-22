SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTDamage to a window was reported at 2:30 a.m. Monday at the Sanford Inn in the 1100 block of North Horner Boulevard.
Daniel Leslie Coley, 20, of the 7300 block of Sheriff Watson Road, Sanford, was arrested at 10:50 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Main Street on a Wake County felony charge of habitual larceny.
Michael Isaiah Terrell Watson, 24, of the 500 block of Goldston Boulevard, Sanford, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. Sunday at his residence on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
Damage to a 2013 Honda Accord was reported at 5:18 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Pendergrass Road.
Shelley Van Sykes, 43, of the 6700 block of Cool Springs Road, Broadway, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard, Sanford, on felony charges of possessing methamphetamine, breaking and entering, larceny and misdemeanor charges of possessing drug paraphernalia and failing to appear in court.
Angel Ariel Espinoza-Torres, 21, of the 900 block of South Horner Boulevard, Sanford, was cited at 12:46 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of delivering/accepting a blank/open vehicle title.
Damage to a 2018 Infiniti was reported at 10:44 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of U.S. 421 Bypass.
Roberto Luis Torres, 57, of the 600 block of Fallon Court, Sanford, was arrested at 9:37 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Oakwood Avenue on a misdemeanor charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Deandra Renee Bennett, 26, of the 700 block of Old Deer Trail, Newport, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 25000 block of Lee Avenue on misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Alexander Alemao Ulloa, 33, of the 200 block of Streamside Drive, Sanford, was arrested at 5:52 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Cool Springs Road on a misdemeanor charge of driving while impaired.
Novella Edna Gilchrist, 45, of the 500 block of Third Street, Sanford, was arrested at 12:47 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Linden Avenue on a misdemeanor charge of communicating threats.
The theft of a necklace from a vehicle was reported at 5:06 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of South Horner Boulevard.
The theft of Modelo beer was reported at 1:34 a.m. Saturday at the Circle K store in the 1100 block of North Horner Boulevard.
Curtis Ray Salmon II, 33, of the 200 block of Dickens Road, Broadway, was cited on a felony charge of possessing cocaine.
David Wayne Elkins, 52, of the 6400 block of Ammos Bridge Road, Sanford, was arrested at 11:09 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Wicker Street on misdemeanor charges of driving while impaired, failing to appear in court and a probation violation.
Tenequa Shaniece Jackson, 31, of the 700 block of Magnolia Street, Sanford, was arrested at 8:25 p.m Friday at her residence on misdemeanor charges of conspiracy.
Damage to a Kia Forte was reported at 7:56 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Washington Avenue.
The theft of a white and black 2022 Dodge Charger was reported at 8:50 a.m. Saturday from John Hiester Chrysler-Dodge dealership in the 2600 block of Hawkins Avenue.
The theft of meat and a soft drink was reported at 8:06 p.m. Friday at Piggly Wiggly in the 2400 block of South Horner Boulevard.
Charles Jackson Cameron Jr., 26, of the 200 block of Scarlet Oak Lane, Sanford, was arrested at 5:41 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
John Lewis Griffin, 39, of the 1400 block of Hudson Avenue, Sanford, was cited at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Stroud Street on a misdemeanor charge of second-degree trespassing.
Christine Marie Delman, 51, of the 6200 block of Lemon Springs Road, Sanford, was arrested at 1:49 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of first-degree trespassing.
The attempted theft of a trailer was reported at 8:04 a.m. Friday at Farmers Home Furniture in the 500 block of East Main Street.
LEE COUNTY JAILKarixa Elizabeth Mejia, 29, of the 3200 block of Fayetteville Highway in Dunn, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 1:57 p.m. Monday on a felony charge of possessing cocaine and misdemeanor charges of possessing drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license and failing to have a registration plate displayed.
Gwendolyn Dozier, 54, of the 500 block of Cannon Circle, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 9:30 a.m. Monday on a felony charge of obtaining property by false pretense.
Michael A. Wrenn, 63, of the 1400 block of Black Road, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 9:25 p.m. Sunday on a misdemeanor charge of driving while license revoked.
Centell Treshon McGhee, 24, of the 200 block of Mashburn Drive, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 4:08 p.m. Sunday on a felony charge of breaking and entering and misdemeanor charges of larceny and a probation violation.
Joseph Michael Fredley, 39, of the 800 block of Marshall Road, Pittsboro, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 10:45 p.m. Sunday on a misdemeanor charge of violating a domestic violence protective order.
Alexander Oswaldo Hernandez, 30, of the 200 block of South Curie Drive, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 8:08 p.m. Saturday on a misdemeanor charge of assault on a female.
