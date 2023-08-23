SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tashae Naneshia Berryman, 28, of the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Greensboro, was arrested at 1:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of South Horner Boulevard on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, resist/delay/obstruct an officer and communicating threats.
Andrew Roy-Wayne Thompson, 38, of the 3900 of the Buckhorn Road, Sanford, was arrested at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Tramway Road on felony charges of possessing a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor probation violation.
Morgan Anne Gregory, 31, of the 1100 block of Hawkins Avenue, Sanford, was arrested at 12:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Eighth Street on a misdemeanor charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
The theft of a cell phone was reported at 8:54 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of North Horner Boulevard.
Kameisha Tiara King, 33, of the 600 block of Oddfellow Street was cited at 4:05 p.m. Monday at Oddfellow and Church streets on misdemeanor charges of larceny and probation violations.
Solomon David Brown Gary, 36, of the 2800 block of Mallard Cove Road, Sanford, was arrested at 1:17 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on misdemeanor charges of failing to appear in court, larceny and out-of-county probation violations.
Karixa Elizabeth Mejia, 29, of the 700 block of North Steele Street, Saford, was arrested at 1:12 p.m. Monday at Oakwood Avenue and South Fourth Street on misdemeanor charges of larceny, failing to appear in court and probation violations.
John Lewis Griffin, 39, of the 1400 block of Hudson Avenue, Sanford, was arrested at 9:52 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Lee Avenue on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
Bernard Antoine Carnegie, 58, of the 100 block of South Steele Street, Sanford, was arrested at 8:53 a.m. Monday at his residence on misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer and breaking and entering.
