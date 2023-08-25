SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Larry Clinton Wilson Jr., 51, of the 2000 block of Longwood Avenue, Sanford, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Gulf Street on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
Curtis William Douglas, 65, of the 400 East Globe Street, Sanford, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on a felony charge of failing to appear in court.
The theft of Modelo beer was reported at 7:59 p.m. Wednesday at the Circle K store in the 2200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.
LEE COUNTY JAIL
Robert Earle Monroe, 62, of the 2200 block of Sheriff Watson Road, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday on misdemeanor charges of second-degree trespassing and larceny.
Curtis William Douglas, 65, of the 3100 block of Nicholson Road, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 8:48 p.m. Wednesday on a felony charge of breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
