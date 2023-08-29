SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Damage to a log splitter was reported at 4:28 a.m. Sunday at Tractor Supply Co. in the 3000 block of South Horner Boulevard.
Damage to an unoccupied vehicle caused by a hit-and-run driver was reported at 2:04 a.m. Sunday at Jefferson Davis HIghway and U.S. 421 Bypass.
Damage to vehicles caused by hit-and-run drivers was reported at 8:22 p.m. at East Main Street and South Horner Boulevard and at 7:41 p.m. Sunday at Fire Tower Road and Gloucester Drive.
Jermaine Otis Jones, 44, of the 100 block of Junior Lane, Sanford, was arrested at 3:14 p.m. Sunday at Cox Maddox and June roads on a misdemeanor charge of second-degree trespassing.
The theft of Modelo beer and Doritos chips was reported at 11:16 p.m. Saturday at the Circle K store in the 1100 block of North Horner Boulevard.
More from this section
The theft of a cell phone was reported at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of N.C. 87.
Jimmy Sam Hunt, 29, of the 900 block of Allenton Road, Lumberton, was cited at 11:09 a.m. in the 200 block of South Steele Street on misdemeanor charges of safe movement violations and hit/run leaving the scene of property damage.
James Brian MacCall, 44, of the 400 block of Saunders Street, Sanford, was arrested at 2:19 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South HorFner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
Jermaine Otis Jones, 44, of the 100 block of Junior Lane, Sanford, was arrested at 9:51 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of N.C. 87 on a misdemeanor charge of second-degree trespassing.
HARNETT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Joseph Shawn Stuchel, 35, of the 3900 block of Clarkville Court, Fayetteville, was arrested Friday on multiple charges of felony larceny, possessing a stolen firearm, conspiracy, obtaining property by false pretense and a Sampson County charge of larceny of a motor vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.