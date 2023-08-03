SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTJohn Tarrence Bristow, 21, of the 900 block of South Vance Street, Sanford, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Walden and James streets on misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and failing to appear in court.

Marquise Laurice Wilson, 29, of the 3500 block of Hiawatha Trail, Sanford, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at South Vance and Crestview streets on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.