SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTJohn Tarrence Bristow, 21, of the 900 block of South Vance Street, Sanford, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Walden and James streets on misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and failing to appear in court.
Marquise Laurice Wilson, 29, of the 3500 block of Hiawatha Trail, Sanford, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at South Vance and Crestview streets on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
LEE COUNTY JAIL
Jayden Dominic Matos, 19, of the 8000 block of Sheriff Watson Road, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday on a misdemeanor probation violation.
Kevin David Guzman-Romero, 22, of the 800 block of Scarlett Lane, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 11:28 a.m. Wednesday on misdemeanor charges of possessing marijuana, driving while license revoked and speeding.
HARNETT COUNTY DETENTION CENTERZachary Brigman, 36, of the 1000 block of Benhaven School Road, Sanford, was arrested Tuesday on a felony charge of possessing a controlled substance.
Terrance McLeod, 31, of Spring Lake, was arrested Tuesday on a misdemeanor charge of second-degree trespassing.
Timothy Lee, 24, of the 500 block of Family Lane, Broadway, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of breaking and entering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.