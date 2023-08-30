LEE COUNTY JAILSteven Edward Vance, 42, of the 4500 block of Rocky Fork Church Road, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 2:33 a.m. Tuesday on felony charges of trafficking in opium or heroin, maintaining a drug vehicle or dwelling and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeffery Dock Batchelor, 61, of the 12000 block of N.C. 27 West, Broadway, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 11:49 p.m. Monday on felony charges of possessing a controlled substance, possessing methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Richard Harold Brower, 71, of the 200 block of Talley Avenue, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 5 p.m. Monday on a misdemeanor charge of driving while impaired.
John Robert Hilton IV, 37, of the 100 block of Wallsburg Court, Cary, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 1:02 p.m. Monday on revocation of probation.
Antonio Noel Serra, 40, of the 300 block of Village Drive, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 6:53 p.m. Monday on a misdemeanor charge of larceny.
SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTJose Isidro Gonzalez Sanchez, 37, of the 10000 of N.C. 211, Clarkton, was arrested at 10:14 a.m. Monday at U.S. 421 Bypass and U.S. 421 on misdemeanor charges of driving while impaired, having an open container after consuming alcohol and driving while license revoked.
