SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTAaron Mathews Epps, 31, of the 500 block of Triple Lakes Road, Lemon Springs, was arrested at 1 a.m. Wednesday at his residence on Moore County charges of felony larceny from a merchant and misdemeanors of larceny and driving while license revoked.
Avery Bianca Thomas, 22, of the 1000 block of Claude White Road, Cameron, was arrested at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
