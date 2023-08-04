SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sklar Ann Hathcok, 22, of Sanford, was arrested at 2:55 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Pendergrass Road on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High near 80F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Isolated thunderstorms this evening with some fog possible late. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 4, 2023 @ 6:48 am
Sklar Ann Hathcok, 22, of Sanford, was arrested at 2:55 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Pendergrass Road on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.
Kendra Nachelle Snipes, 30, of the 1200 block of South Seventh Street, Sanford, was arrested at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on felony charges of possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell and deliver, bringing a controlled substance to a jail, a felony probation violation, and misdemeanor charges of larceny and failing to appear in court.
Natasha Marie Morris, 32, of the 9300 block of Old U.S. 421, Broadway, 200 block of Bracken Street, Sanford, was arrested at noon Wednesday in the 200 block of Bracken Street on a felony charge of being a fugitive from justice.
Shawanda Brown Matthews, 39, of the 500 block of Church Street, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 4:22 p.m. Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of larceny.
Merrybeth Jessica Glover Luna, 29, of the 600 block of North Horner Boulevard, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 4 p.m. Wednesday on misdemeanor charges of simple assault and communicating threats.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.