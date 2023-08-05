SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sanford police arrested five people on misdemeanor charges of violating the state’s ABC laws by selling beer/wine to underage persons. All those charged worked at convenience stores in Sanford. Those charged and their place of employment are:
Jamie Lea Dobbins, 39, of the 200 block of Old E.C. Womack Road, Sanford, the Circle K in the 1400 block of Broadway Road.
Stephanie Escalante, 18, of the 1300 block of West Garden Street, Sanford, the Quick Mart in the 900 block of Broadway Road.
Yahya Mahsen Wahhas, 53, of the 1000 block of Cain Road, Fayetteville, the Jackpot Mini Mart in the 2300 block of Lee Avenue.
Naineshbhai Rohitkumar Patel, 38, whose address was given as the Sanford Grocery Store in the 1200 block of Woodland Avenue.
Mazen Abdoo Alowdi, 34, of the 500 block of Tucks Court, Sanford, the Sobe Mart in the 800 block of Hawkins Avenue.
James Eugene Allen, 49, of the 300 block of Temple Avenue, Sanford, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
Daniela Luvena Basler, 30, of the 200 block of Pinehurst Avenue, Carthage, was arrested at 2:46 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on misdemeanor charges of driving while license revoked and failing to appear in court.
LEE COUNTY JAIL
Balin Channing Gatlin, 23, of the 400 block of West Wood Drive, Seagrove, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 12:19 p.m. Thursday on a misdemeanor out-of-county probation violation.
Shaniah Malayisa Samone Stanford, 21, of the 500 block of Weatherspoon Street, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 4:02 p.m. Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of larceny and probation violations.
