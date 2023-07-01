SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTSasha Michelle Collazo, 34, of the 300 block of McIver Street, Sanford, was arrested at 11:59 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South Seventh Street on a misdemeanor charge of second-degree trespassing.

Perry Leverne McDonald, 40, of the 500 block of Forest Ridge Drive, Sanford, was arrested at 11:57 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Moore Street on misdemeanor charges of larceny and possessing stolen property.