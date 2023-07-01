SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTSasha Michelle Collazo, 34, of the 300 block of McIver Street, Sanford, was arrested at 11:59 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South Seventh Street on a misdemeanor charge of second-degree trespassing.
Perry Leverne McDonald, 40, of the 500 block of Forest Ridge Drive, Sanford, was arrested at 11:57 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Moore Street on misdemeanor charges of larceny and possessing stolen property.
Tenequa Shaniece Jackson, 31, of the 700 block of Magnolia Street, Sanford, was arrested at 8:47 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Boykin Avenue on misdemeanor charges of larceny.
Patricia Renee Figueroa, 54, of the 300 block of McIver Street, Sanford, was arrested at 8:28 p.m. at her residence on misdemeanor charges of communicating threats, breaking and entering and larceny.
Dena Janyell Fox, 36, of the 700 block of Magnolia Street, Sanford, was arrested at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Boykin Avenue on a felony charge of possessing cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
The theft of bleach, laundry detergent, dishwashing detergent and cleaner was reported at 1:28 p.m. Thursday at the Dollar General in the 2600 block of Lee Avenue.
Lester Valmo Gill Jr., 31, of the 400 block of Charlotte Avenue, Sanford, was cited at 1:2 p.m. Thursday at his residence on a misdemeanor charge of larceny.
The theft of Pampers diapers was reported at 12:52 p.m. Thursday at Walgreens in the 2200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.
A vehicle break-in and theft of a wallet containing debit and credit cards, a food stamps card, a driver’s license and Social Security card was reported at 11:06 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Walden Street.
LEE COUNTY JAILCorey McFarland, 21, of Blackberry Lane, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 12:46 p.m. Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of violating a domestic protective order.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.