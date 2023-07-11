SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
The theft of a cell phone was reported at 10:51 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Scott Avenue.
Sanford residents Stephen Alexander Buruca-Romero, 18, of the 1200 block of Saint Andrews Church Road, Alexander Zeon Camargo Lemua, 19, of the 2400 block of Lee Avenue, and Broadway resident Giovanni Jose Garcia-Rivera, 18, of the 1700 block of Mount Pisgah Church Road, were and was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Sunday at Chatham and East Rose streets on a felony charge of possessing marijuana and a misdemeanor charge of possessing drug paraphernalia. Garcia-Rivera and Camargo Lemua also were charged with one misdemeanor count each of carrying a concealed weapon.
A house fire believed to have been set deliberately was reported at 3:07 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Charlotte Avenue. Damages were estimated at $5,000. No additional information was given.
Skyler Robert Windham, 29, of the 500 block of Woodstone Court, Sanford, was arrested at 9:03 p.m. Saturday at his residence on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
The theft of children’s clothes and shoes was reported at 6:33 p.m. Saturday at the Ross store in the 3000 block of South Horner Boulevard.
The theft of auto parts and accessories was reported at 8:18 a.m. Saturday on Firethorn Lane.
Desmond Jahed Minter, 34, who is homeless, was arrested at 5:52 a.m. Saturday at South Third and McIver streets, on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Y San Eban, 27, of the 2300 block of Dulaire Road, Greensboro, was arrested at 9:57 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of South Horner Boulevard.
Melvin Jovanni Lemus, 20, of the 500 block of Midland Avenue, Sanford, was arrested at 8:58 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Seventh Street on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
Damien Lavante Earnshaw, 20, of the 1400 block of Cherokee Trail, Sanford, was cited at 8:20 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Seventh Street on misdemeanor charges of possessing drug paraphernalia and having an expired registration card/tag.
The theft of a dog and a dumbbell was reported at 12:08 a.m Saturday in the 100 block of Lochmere Drive.
Bryana Lynn Shorts, 20, of the 400 block of Hickory Avenue, Sanford, was arrested at 3:39 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Maple Avenue on a misdemeanor probation violation.
Christopher Todd Stout, 50, of the 1900 block of Carr Creek Drive, Sanford, was arrested at 12:58 p.m. Friday at his residence on misdemeanor charges of failing to appear in court.
Michael Ferrone Gould, 45, of the 500 block of Cannon Circle, Sanford, was cited at 12:12 p.m. Friday at Charlotte and Hawkins avenues on a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon.
Michael Keith Benson, 37, of the 700 block of Crestview Street, Sanford, was arrested at 11:34 a.m. Friday on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
LEE COUNTY JAILJohn Charles Smith, 25, of the 200 block of McLamb Road, Dunn, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 10:51 a.m. Sunday on a Johnston County misdemeanor charge of communicating threats.
