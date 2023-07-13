SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTKeith DeWayne Heck Jr., 24, of the 500 block of West Chisholm Street, Sanford, was arrested at 5:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.

A residential break-in was reported at 3:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Oddfellow Street.