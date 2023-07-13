SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTKeith DeWayne Heck Jr., 24, of the 500 block of West Chisholm Street, Sanford, was arrested at 5:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
A residential break-in was reported at 3:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Oddfellow Street.
Damage to a window of a 2022 Nissan Altima was reported at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of South Horner Boulevard.
Rickey Alan Lambeth, 43, an inmate at the Sanford Correctional Center, was served with warrants at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Weatherspoon Street charging him with obtaining property by false pretense, financial transaction card theft and financial identity fraud. Lambeth, of Lexington, is serving an active sentence on larceny- and drug-related offenses from Davidson County.
Paz Kimberly Fuentes, 25, of the 500 block of West Rose Street, Sanford, was arrested at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday at her residence on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
The theft of three cases of Modelo beer was reported at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday at the Circle K store in the 2200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.
