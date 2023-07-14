SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTDeborah Marlene Johnson, 62, who is homeless, was arrested at 5:44 a.m. Thursday at Lee Avenue and West Globe Street on misdemeanor charges of failing to appear in court.

Johnny Roel Jr., 23, of the 700 block of Lawrence Street, Sanford, was arrested at 11:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.