SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTDeborah Marlene Johnson, 62, who is homeless, was arrested at 5:44 a.m. Thursday at Lee Avenue and West Globe Street on misdemeanor charges of failing to appear in court.
Johnny Roel Jr., 23, of the 700 block of Lawrence Street, Sanford, was arrested at 11:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
Kadriah Annette Richmond, 29, of the 900 block of Clark Circle, Sanford, was arrested at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of South Horner Boulevard on a felony charge of obtaining property by false pretense.
The theft of clothing was reported at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday at Big Lots in the 2900 block of South Horner Boulevard.
Lewis Edward Covington II, 41, of the 900 block of Washington Avenue, Sanford, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at South Third and McIver streets on a felony charge of possession of cocaine and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Corey Jacob McFarland, 21, of Blackberry Lane, Sanford, was arrested at 11:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of violating a valid protective order.
The theft of sodas was reported at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday at Food Lion in the 2900 block of South Horner Boulevard.
LEE COUNTY JAILAnthony Wayne Carson, 35, of the 5500 block of Shady Pine Court, Hope Mills, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 7:26 p.m. Wednesday on misdemeanor charges of speeding and driving while license revoked.
Taylor Lee Dawson, 22 of McDonough, Georgia, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 12:58 a.m. Thursday on felony charges of possessing MDA/MDMA (Ecstasy), possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine and a misdemeanor charge of possessing a controlled substance.
