SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Brian Keith Crump, 60, of the 100 block of West Forest Oaks Drive, Sanford, was arrested at 4:02 a.m. Friday at Booker Street and Boykin Avenue on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Brian Keith Crump, 60, of the 100 block of West Forest Oaks Drive, Sanford, was arrested at 4:02 a.m. Friday at Booker Street and Boykin Avenue on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
Gopar Samuel Santana, 45, of the 100 block of Lori Lane, Sanford, was cited at 8:14 p.m. Thursday at Waverly Road and Bragg Street on misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and no operator’s license.
Alejandro Hernandez Marroquin, 43, of the 1300 block of Ephesus Church Road, Chapel Hill, was cited at 5:21 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of injury to personal property.
Jonathan O’Bryan Bridges, 40, of the 200 block of Linden Avenue, Sanford, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. Thursday at McIver and South Fifth streets on felony charges of possessing heroin and cocaine and misdemeanor charges possessing drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle with a license plate.
LEE COUNTY JAIL
Tenequa Shaniece Jackson, 31, of the 700 block of Magnolia Street, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 12:56 p.m. Friday on misdemeanor charges of larceny and possessing stolen property.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.