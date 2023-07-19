SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tenequa Shaniece Jackson, 31, of the 700 block of Magnolia Street, Sanford, was cited at 5:35 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway on a misdemeanor charge of larceny.
The theft of clothing was reported at 3:25 p.m. Monday at the Family Dollar store in the 2200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.
Ramon Abel Serra, 40, of the 300 block of Lyons Street, Sanford, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway on a misdemeanor charge of larceny.
The theft of a concrete saw belonging to Dynasty Concrete LLC was reported at 2:31 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.
Dominique Doresa Branch, 24, of Louisburg, was cited at 6:51 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of N.C. 87 on misdemeanor charges of failing to reduce speed and driving while license revoked.
Perry Leverne McDonald, 40, of the 500 block of Forest Ridge Drive, Sanford, was arrested at 1:45 a.m. Sunday at Pershing and Saunders streets on a felony charge of speeding to elude arrest and misdemeanor charges of larceny, possession of stolen property exceeding the posted speed limit, having a fictitious/altered tag/registration, reckless driving, no operator’s license, a stop sign violation.
Decarus Artego McLean, 34, of the 600 block of Booker Street, Sanford, was arrested at 1:45 a.m at Oddfellow and Church streets on a felony charge of possessing cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
A residential break-in and theft of a 60-inch TV were reported at 3:31 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Carr Creek Road.
Derrion Kelil Johnson, 21, of the 300 block of McKenzie Road, Spring Lake, was arrested at 9:35 p.m. Saturday at Jefferson Davis Highway and Keller-Andrews Road on misdemeanor charges of failing to appear in court in Lee and Harnett counties.
Cynthia Renae Griffin, 23, of the 300 block of Hunters Ridge Road, Sanford, was arrested at 4:34 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Bragg Street on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
John Avant Dowdy, 66, of the 400 block of Hickory Avenue, Sanford, was cited at 12:50 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals.
Damage to a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was reported at 12:32 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of James Street.
More from this section
Damage to a highway sign was reported at 1:15 a.m. Saturday in Wilson Road and N.C. 87.
The theft of an electric shaver and miscellaneous property was reported at 7:19 p.m. Friday at Walgreens in the 2200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.
Damage to a 2016 Ford Focus was reported at 9:39 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Chisholm Street.
The theft of a bicycle was reported at 3:16 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Carthage Street.
Sheriee Shylissa Teyonn Watson, 28, of the 300 block of San Lee Drive, Sanford, was cited at 1:17 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of communicating threats.
The theft of 20 Gain laundry detergent pods was reported at 10:43 a.m. Friday at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2500 block of South Horner Boulevard.
Billy John Salvador, 47, who is homeless, was arrested at 12:08 a.m. Friday on a misdemeanor charge of breaking and entering.
LEE COUNTY JAIL
Kristian Joyner, 18, of the 100 block of Heritage Way, Cameron, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 3 p.m. Friday on felony charges filed in Lee County of larceny of a motor vehicle and possessing property and a Harnett County charge of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Dena Janyell Fox, 37, of the 700 block of Magnolia Street, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 11:10 a.m. Monday on misdemeanor charges of larceny and possessing stolen property.
Kevin Todd Johnson, 47, of the 3400 block of Farrell Road, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday on misdemeanor charges of larceny, possessing stolen property and violating a domestic violence protective order.
Eric Lamont Sanders, 40, of the 200 block of East Rose Street, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday on felony charges of possessing marijuana with intent to sell and deliver, manufacturing/selling/delivering/possession marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, breaking and entering, possession of stolen property and misdemeanor charges of larceny, possessing marijuana paraphernalia and two probation violations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.