SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jahare Centrell Cole, 18, and Deshannon Antoinette Baker, 40, both of the 100 block of Sixth Street, Sanford, were arrested at 2:38 p.m. Tuesday on felony charges of possessing marijuana with intent to sell, possess/sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and possess/sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a daycare facility and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Cole also was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Melody Ann Shuler, 42, of the 200 block of Bracken Street, Sanford, was cited at 2:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of North Horner Boulevard on misdemeanor charges of shoplifting and second-degree trespassing.
The theft of $100 was reported at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday at Java Express in the 100 block of South Moore Street.
Franklin Kenneth Spruell, 52, of the 400 block of Maple Avenue, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail on six felony counts of possession of firearm by a felon and two felony probation violations.
HARNETT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Leonardo Perez, 42, who is homeless, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of assault on a female.
Kaitlyn Salvestrin, 24, of the 5900 block of Old U.S. 421, Lillington, was arrested Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.
Homero Gonzalez, 33, of 100 block of Eric Thomas Street, Broadway, was arrested Tuesday on a misdemeanor charge of larceny.
Aarik Schmidt, 30, of Lillington, was arrested Tuesday on a misdemeanor charge of second-degree trespassing.
Scott Webb, 35, of the 800 block of 12th Street, Lillington, was arrested Tuesday on a misdemeanor charge of second-degree trespassing.
