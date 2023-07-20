SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jahare Centrell Cole, 18, and Deshannon Antoinette Baker, 40, both of the 100 block of Sixth Street, Sanford, were arrested at 2:38 p.m. Tuesday on felony charges of possessing marijuana with intent to sell, possess/sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and possess/sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a daycare facility and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Cole also was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.