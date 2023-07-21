SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTPhillip Williams, 28, of the 100 block of Oakwater Lane, Cameron, was cited at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of harassing phone calls.

The theft of televisions, a push and a computer was reported at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Booker Street.