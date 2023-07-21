SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTPhillip Williams, 28, of the 100 block of Oakwater Lane, Cameron, was cited at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of harassing phone calls.
The theft of televisions, a push and a computer was reported at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Booker Street.
The theft of a pair of Nike shoes was reported at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Lightwood Lane.
Preston Cole Ritch, 19, of Apex, and Sarah Naomi Lawin, 18, were arrested at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of consuming alcohol underage. Lawin also was charged with misdemeanor littering under 15 pounds.
LEE COUNTY JAILDaniel Ray O’Quinn, 24, of the 1100 block of Walker Road, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 2:38 p.m. Wednesday two felony probation violations.
Wildel Bravo Rodriguez, 25, of Seven Springs, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 10:56 a.m. Thursday on felony charges of taking indecent liberties with a minor and first-degree burglary.
Harvey Lee Slade, 54, of the 3000 block of Kendale Drive, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday on misdemeanor charges of shoplifting and possessing stolen property.
HARNETT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICETimothy Cole, 38, of the 9000 block of Old U.S. 421, Broadway, was charged Thursday with a misdemeanor probation violation.
