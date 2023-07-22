SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Hailey NyKeiera Emerson, 19, of the 1700 block of Carr Creek Drive, Sanford, was arrested at 9:23 a.m. Friday at her residence on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.
Tracy Amanda Monroe, 54, of the 100 block of Willow Ridge Drive, Sanford, was cited at 9:02 a.m. Friday at her residence on a misdemeanor charge of communicating threats.
Desmond Jahed Minter, 34, of the 500 block of Marks Road, Cameron, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Thursday at Patton and Jones streets on a misdemeanor charge of larceny.
Michael John Kalna, 48, of the 100 block of East Chisholm Street, Sanford, was arrested at 11:28 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Wicker Street on a misdemeanor charge of first-degree trespassing.
Wanda Dennette Shaw, 63, of the 500 block of West Garden Street, Sanford, was arrested at 6 p.m. Thursday at her residence on a felony charge of possessing a stolen motor vehicle.
Katherine Nicole Fuentes, 21, of the 800 block of West Rose Street, Sanford, was arrested at 3:44 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear.
Dezmond Shamel Fortune, 33, of the 600 block of McIver Street, Sanford, was arrested at 3:35 p.m. at South Third and McIver streets on Mecklenburg County felony charges of habitual larceny, conspiracy and failing to appear in court and a Sanford misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.
Benjamin Jedadiah Smith, 35, of the 500 block of Cannon Circle, was arrested at 2:15 p.m. Thursday at his residence on felony charges of safecracking and larceny by employee.
Perry Leverne McDonald, 40, of the 500 block of Forest Ridge Drive, Sanford, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway on a felony charge of financial transaction card fraud.
Rosalind Nikia Jacobs, 40, of the 400 block of Maple Avenue, Sanford, was arrested at 1 p.m. Thursday on a felony charge of possessing a stolen firearm.
Pamela Elaine Jones, 34, of the 1700 block of Elm Street, Sanford, was arrested at 11 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of South Horner Boulevard on a felony charge of embezzlement.
Celeste Dominese Williams, 43, of the 1900 block of Carr Creek Drive, Sanford, was arrested at 2:09 a.m. Thursday on Brick Capital Court on a misdemeanor charge of larceny.
A residential break-in was reported at 8:15 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Moore Street.
LEE COUNTY JAIL
William Shawn Walters, 46, of the 4800 block of Buckhorn Road, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 9:27 p.m. Thursday driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle without insurance, having an expired registration card/tag, no inspection sticker, having a fictitious/altered registration tag/card.
Lee Aaron Matthews, 42, of the 1600 block of Bubble Gum Lane, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 12:39 a.m. Friday on misdemeanor charges of communicating threats and resisting arrest.
HARNETT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Stanley Matthews, 52, of the Anderson Creek area, was arrested Friday on a misdemeanor probation violation.
Christopher Hahn, 33, of the 2800 block of Barbecue Church Road, Sanford, was arrested Thursday on a parole violation.
Peyton Thomas, 26, of the 300 block of Hayes Road, Spring Lake, was arrested Thursday on a charge of possessing methamphetamine.
Javier Rubio, 51, of the 100 block of Valley Forge Way, Cameron, was arrested Thursday on a charge of injury to personal property.
Jordan Mangum, 36, of the 300 block of Patterson Road, Broadway, was arrested Friday on a probation violation.
