SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT

The theft of shrimp was reported at 4:32 p.m. Sunday at Bay Breeze seafood restaurant in the 1300 block of Comfort Lane.

Tyiesha Rashan Watson, 27, of the 1300 block of Brookhollow Drive, Sanford, was cited at 2:03 p.m. Sunday on a misdemeanor charge of failing to return rental property.

Michael Anthony McDougald, 40, of the 2300 block of Dewitt Street, Sanford, was arrested at 12:50 p.m. Sunday at his residence on misdemeanor charges of assault on a female and violating the compulsory school attendance law.

The theft of a ladder was reported at 9:17 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Carbonton Road.

The theft of $300 from a vehicle was reported at 12:29 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of North Horner Boulevard.

Antoine Devarus Upchurch, 39, of the 1900 block of Carr Creek Road, Sanford, was arrested at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Walden Street on felony charges of larceny of a motor vehicle and possessing a stolen motor vehicle.

The theft of lobster, salmon and steak was reported at 1:18 p.m. Saturday at Lowes Foods in the 800 block of Spring Lane.

Melissa Joann Inman, 35, of Williamsburg Way, Cameron, was arrested at 11:54 a.m. Saturday at Cox Maddox Road and N.C. 87 on misdemeanor charges of failing to appear in court.

Desmond Jahed Minter, 34, of the 500 block of Marks Road, Cameron, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Lee Avenue on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and communicating threats.

Yandira De La Cruz, 25, of the 2100 block of Spring Forest Road, Raleigh, was arrested at 5 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer.

HARNETT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Mary Lee Fallin, 44, of Pine Needles Drive, Lillington, was arrested Thursday on felony charges of obtaining property by false pretense, exploiting a disabled or an elder person and misdemeanor charges of identity theft and common law forgery.

Michael Owens, 39, of Independence Way, Cameron, was arrested Sunday on a misdemeanor charge of communicating threats.