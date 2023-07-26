SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTThe theft of a Ring doorbell was reported at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Fallon Court.
Najwa Lannette Brewington, 22, of the 100 block of South Sixth Street, Sanford, was arrested at 5:48 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of larceny.
The theft of a .38-caliber Derringer pistol, $85 and a pair of shoes from a vehicle in the 600 block of Barnes Street was reported at 10:07 a.m. Monday.
The theft of $1,050 from a vehicle in the 1200 block of Goldsboro Avenue was reported at 9:35 a.m. Monday.
HARNETT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICEBennie West, 55, of the 1700 block of Ray Road, Spring Lake, was arrested Monday on a charge of violating a domestic violence protective order.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.