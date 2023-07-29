SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Gwendolyn Dozier, 54, of the 500 block of Ryan Avenue, Sanford, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Wicker Street on a felony charge of obtaining property by false pretense.
Updated: July 29, 2023 @ 11:12 am
The theft of Coors Light beer was reported at 8:43 p.m. Thursday at the Circle K in the 4600 block of N.C. 87.
Damage to a 2017 Ford Edge Sel was reported at 4:41 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of South Horner Boulevard.
Connie Angelea Brewer, 31, of the 1200 block of West 11th Street, Siler City, was arrested at 4:01 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
Damage to a vehicle tire was reported at 3:21 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Bragg Street.
Shonda Denise Richardson, 48, of the 1100 block of Goldsboro Avenue, Sanford, was arrested at 9:08 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
The theft of a dog was reported at 12:16 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Dalrymple Street.
