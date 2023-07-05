SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTMarcus Blake Hickman, 27, of the 900 block of Pumping Station Road, Sanford, was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of South Horner Boulevard on misdemeanor charges of assault on a female, injury to personal property and driving with an open container of alcohol in the passenger area.
The theft of vinyl siding, an aluminum coil and trail cameras was reported at 9:33 a.m. Monday from a construction site in the 100 block of Altair Lane.
Joshua Samuel Dee, 33, of the 500 block of Hannon Lane, Carthage, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Sunday at Wilson Road and N.C 87 on misdemeanor charges of larceny and failing to appear in court.
Devin Solomon, 34, of the 1000 block of James Street, Sanford, was arrested at 3 p.m. Sunday at his residence on a misdemeanor charge of assault on a female.
Nathaniel Paul Malloy, 28, of Riverdale, Georgia, was arrested at 6:10 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Harkey Road on misdemeanor charges of assault on a female and discharging a firearm in the city limits.
Jeanette Odell Cameron, 41, of the 100 block of Lightwood Lane, Sanford, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Washington Avenue and West Garden Street on misdemeanor charges of driving while impaired and failing to burn headlamps.
The theft of three handguns was reported at 11:16 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Thirteenth Street.
Manuel Dejesus-Vazquez, 59, of the 300 block of South Horner Boulevard, Sanford, was cited at 5:25 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of N.C. 87 on a misdemeanor charge of larceny.
Bobby Paul Wade, 47, of the 3000 block of Khalif Court, Sanford, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Hawkins Avenue on felony charges of possession with intent to sell a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and a misdemeanor parole violation.
The theft of bologna, hot dogs and cheese was reported at 2:53 p.m. Friday at Family Dollar in the 00 block of North Horner Boulevard.
Robert Jedadiah Widrick, 39, of the 1500 block of Progression Lane, Holly Springs, was cited at 1:45 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Weatherspoon Street on a misdemeanor charge of damage to real property.
The theft of a purse, wallet and other contents was reported at 2:33 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Central Drive.
LEE COUNTY JAILChristopher Edward Puckett, 40, of the 500 block of Bruce Coggins Road, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 10 a.m. Sunday on a charge of failing to appear in court.
Raymond Sherwood McLean, 51, of the 600 block of Greenland Street, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 10:51 p.m. Monday on felony charges of assault by strangulation and second-degree kidnapping and misdemeanor charges of assault on a female and communicating threats.
Carmen Heibert Gonzalez, 57, of Dreamland Mobile Home Park, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 11:13 a.m. Tuesday on a misdemeanor charge of driving while license revoked and cited for failing to carry a valid driver’s license.
David Clifford Holder, 42, of the 500 block of Walnut Drive, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 11:49 a.m. Tuesday on a misdemeanor charge of having a fictitious/altered title/registration card tag and driving while license revoked.
Lori Ann Warren, 58, of the 300 block of Winterlocken Drive, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday on a misdemeanor charge of first-degree trespassing.
