SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTMarcus Blake Hickman, 27, of the 900 block of Pumping Station Road, Sanford, was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of South Horner Boulevard on misdemeanor charges of assault on a female, injury to personal property and driving with an open container of alcohol in the passenger area.

The theft of vinyl siding, an aluminum coil and trail cameras was reported at 9:33 a.m. Monday from a construction site in the 100 block of Altair Lane.