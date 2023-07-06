SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTAaron Jervonne Baldwin, 36, of the 800 block of Juniper Drive, Sanford, was arrested at 2:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Clark Circle on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
Property damage was reported at 1:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Clark Circle.
A report of shooting into an occupied residence was made at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Fields Drive. No injuries were reported.
Tyjon Philandus Snipes, 23, of the 6400 block of Sheriff Watson Road, Sanford, was arrested at 9:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Carthage Street on a felony charge of being a fugitive from justice.
Kassidy Helena Kunz, 21, of the 1400 block of Cardinal Circle, Sanford, was arrested at 9:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
Debra Lynn Bartholomew, 40, who is homeless, was arrested at 5:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of N.C. 87 on misdemeanor charges of larceny and possessing stolen property.
Damage to a vehicle was reported at 1:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Doctors Drive.
Desmond Jamar Quick, 32, of the 300 block of Northview Drive, Sanford, was cited at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of possessing stolen property.
Lester Valmo Gill Jr., 31, of the 400 block of Charlotte Avenue, Sanford, was cited at 9:22 a.m. Tuesday on misdemeanor charges of simple assault and assault on a female.
A break-in and theft of 20 handguns was reported at 2:24 a.m. Friday at Gun Locker in the 2800 block of Lee Avenue.
LEE COUNTY JAILNathan Farley Brooks, 43, of the 5600 block of Parina Drive, Trinity, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of possessing a stolen motor vehicle.
David Isaac Norman, 39, who is homeless, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday on a felony charge of possessing methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jessica Ann McNeill, 31, of the 100 block of Wild Forest Lane, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 10:44 a.m. Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of driving while license revoked and traffic infractions of failing to carry a valid driver’s license and failing to secure a passenger under 16.
HARNETT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICEWilliam Devon Hayes, 33, of the 6100 block of Tudor Place, Linden, was arrested Sunday on a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Saul Librado Sanchez, 30, of the 400 block of McDuffie Road, Cameron, was arrested Monday on a felony charge of possessing a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
