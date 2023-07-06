SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTAaron Jervonne Baldwin, 36, of the 800 block of Juniper Drive, Sanford, was arrested at 2:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Clark Circle on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.

Property damage was reported at 1:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Clark Circle.