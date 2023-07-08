SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTBrandon Shauquan Palmer, 34, of the 500 block of Tempting Church Road, Sanford, was cited at 8:11 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Juniper Drive on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.

Natalie Michelle Allred, 20, of the 2200 block of Holly Springs Church Road, Broadway, was cited at 5:08 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Ninth Street on a misdemeanor charge of consuming alcohol under the age of 21.