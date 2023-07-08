SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTBrandon Shauquan Palmer, 34, of the 500 block of Tempting Church Road, Sanford, was cited at 8:11 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Juniper Drive on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.
Natalie Michelle Allred, 20, of the 2200 block of Holly Springs Church Road, Broadway, was cited at 5:08 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Ninth Street on a misdemeanor charge of consuming alcohol under the age of 21.
Josue Liberato Perez, 23, of the 100 block of Hill Avenue, Sanford, was arrested at 4:44 a.m. Friday at South Ninth and Bragg streets on felony charge of speeding to elude arrest and misdemeanor charges of possessing marijuana, possessing marijuana drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, driving while impaired, aiding and abetting an underage ABC violation, reckless driving, failing to heed a blue light and siren, speeding, stop sign violation and operator’ license. He also was charged with failing to appear in court in Lee and Harnett counties.
Charlie Reid Gardner, 20, of the 500 block of Black Road, Cameron, was cited at 4:32 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Lee Avenue on a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon.
Saprina Latoya Smith, 39 of the 100 block of Breezewood Road, Sanford, was arrested at 11:24 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on misdemeanor charges of failing to appear in court.
Lilliana Aline De La Cruz, 20, of the 500 block of Midland Avenue, Sanford, cited at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Carthage Street on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.
Guillermo Cabrera Jr., 35, of the 600 block of Goldston Boulevard, Sanford, was arrested at 6:44 p.m. Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
The theft of a black 2009 Honda Accord, NC license plate KHW-9123, was reported at 4:44 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Pineland Street.
Matthew Lee Stanton, 42, of the 2600 block of Taton Court, Sanford, was arrested at 1:47 p.m. Thursday at his residence on a misdemeanor charge of communicating threats.
LEE COUNTY JAILDarrell Lamont McCauley, 34, of the 500 block of South Franklin Drive, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 6:45 a.m. Friday on felony charges of breaking and entering to terrorize or cause injury and obtaining property by false pretense.
Christopher Todd Stout, 50, of the 200 block of Ray Blanton Road, Moncure, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 10:18 a.m. Friday on felony charges of larceny from a construction site, larceny by removing/destroying/deactivating a component of an anti-shoplifting device, and misdemeanor charges of larceny, attempted breaking and entering, and injury to personal property.
