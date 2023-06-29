SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTAyabami Sharkis Johnson, 27, of the 700 block of Crestview Street, Sanford, was arrested at 4:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Carthage Street on a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer and two probation violations.

Damage to a glass display case and the theft of jewelry were reported at 5:06 p.m. Tuesday at La-Jalisco Inc. in the 2500 block of Lee Avenue.