SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTAyabami Sharkis Johnson, 27, of the 700 block of Crestview Street, Sanford, was arrested at 4:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Carthage Street on a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer and two probation violations.
Damage to a glass display case and the theft of jewelry were reported at 5:06 p.m. Tuesday at La-Jalisco Inc. in the 2500 block of Lee Avenue.
Juana Ortega Mendoza, 60, of the 300 block of Robin Hood Lane, Sanford, was cited at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Bragg Street on misdemeanor charges of possessing drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked.
Rasheed Rakim Wilson, 25, of the 200 block of Simmons Street, Sanford, was cited at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Horner Boulevard on misdemeanor charges of possessing marijuana and possessing marijuana drug paraphernalia.
LEE COUNTY JAILJessica Andrea Flores, 29, of the 200 block of Harolds Lane, Red Springs, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 12:44 p.m. Wednesday on misdemeanor charges of driving while impaired and driving while license revoked and a traffic infraction failing to secure a passenger under age 16.
Perry Levern McDonald, 40, of the 500 block of Forest Ridge Drive, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 11:09 a.m. Wednesday on misdemeanor charges of larceny and resisting arrest.
Jose Guadalupe Ramirez, 32, of Zachero Street, Cameron, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 12:23 p.m. Wednesday on Moore County misdemeanor charges of driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle without insurance and a traffic infraction failing to secure a passenger under age 16.
