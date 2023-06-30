SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTJermaine Jerode Jackson, 40, of the 100 block of Lightwood Lane, Sanford, was arrested at 11:28 p.m. Wednesday at his residence on misdemeanor charges of second-degree trespassing and making harassing phone calls.

David Andrew Jones, 47, of the 1500 block of Winslow Drive, Sanford, was arrested at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Washington Avenue on felony charges of larceny or possession of property from a construction site and possessing stolen property, and misdemeanor damage to real property.