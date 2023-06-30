SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTJermaine Jerode Jackson, 40, of the 100 block of Lightwood Lane, Sanford, was arrested at 11:28 p.m. Wednesday at his residence on misdemeanor charges of second-degree trespassing and making harassing phone calls.
David Andrew Jones, 47, of the 1500 block of Winslow Drive, Sanford, was arrested at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Washington Avenue on felony charges of larceny or possession of property from a construction site and possessing stolen property, and misdemeanor damage to real property.
Jose Guadalupe Ramirez, 32, of the 200 block of Kelly Drive, Carthage, was arrested at noon Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on misdemeanor charges of failing to appear in court.
Arturo Armas, 23, of the 1400 block of Pendergrass Road, Sanford, was arrested at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
LEE COUNTY JAILCliff Lloyd Thomas, 41, of the 300 block of Thomas Road, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday on a felony probation violation.
Charlotte Danyalee Wood, 44, of the 200 block of Cranes Drive, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 10:57 a.m. Thursday on an out-of-county misdemeanor probation violation.
