SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Bernice Perry Marable, 64, of the 100 block of Carthage Street, Sanford, was cited at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Carthage Street on a misdemeanor charge of communicating threats.
Kyle David Schneider, 36, of the 100 block of Carthage Street, Sanford, was cited at 7:14 p.m. Wednesday at his residence on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault on a handicapped person.
Damage to an air compressor was reported at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Red Brick Street.
LEE COUNTY JAIL
Anthony Gaige Berryman, 31, of the 2900 block of Poplar Springs Church Road, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday on felony charges of trafficking opioid by possession, possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell and deliver, maintaining a drug dwelling and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Edward Morris Collier, 54, of the 4900 block of Ponderosa Road, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 2:29 a.m. Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of driving while impaired.
Melissa Ann McLeod, 43, of the 300 block of Moody Road, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 7:27 p.m. Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of injury to real property.
Russell Lawrence Huddleston, 34, of the 3700 block of Ponderosa Road, Cameron, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 11:10 a.m. Thursday on felony charges of larceny and possessing methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of possessing drug paraphernalia.
Jackie Lamar Bright, 42, of Alfred Road, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 9:52 a.m. Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of injury to real property.
HARNETT COUNTY DETENTION CENTER
Hong Won, 61, of the 1900 block of Wedgewood Drive, Sanford, was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of operating/possessing video game machines.
