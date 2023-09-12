SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Michael Marquez McLean, 32, of the 400 block of Hickory Avenue, Sanford, was arrested at 6:24 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Hickory Avenue, Sanford, on a misdemeanor charge of cyberstalking.
A residential break-in and the theft of two handguns was reported at 1:24 p.m. Sunday on Alder Lane.
The theft of two cell phones was reported at 2:14 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Sunflower Circle.
The theft of lotion was reported at 5:35 p.m. Saturday at Walgreens in the 1000 block of South Horner Boulevard.
Theondray Ozell Welch, 49, of the 600 block of Barnes Street, Sanford, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at his residence on felony charges of possessing stolen property and possession of a firearm by a felon.
William Jamal Haymon, 21, of the 600 block of Cherry Plum Court, Fuquay Varina, was arrested at 10:20 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of San-Lee Drive on a felony charge of possessing fentanyl and misdemeanor charges of possessing drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and failing to appear in court.
The theft of 10 24-packs of bottled water was reported at 2:42 a.m. Saturday at the Circle K store in the 2000 block of South Horner Boulevard.
Tyshawn Dominique McLean, 25, of the 1300 block of Boykin Avenue, Sanford, was arrested at 11:19 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
Emely Rivera De La Cruz, 29, of Thornwood Court, Sanford, was arrested at 5:54 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on misdemeanor charges of simple assault, cyberstalking and communicating threats.
The theft of a 2008 Toyota Sienna, NC license plate FHJ-5617, was reported at 10:47 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Carthage Street.
Jacob Aaron Gwyn, 27, of the 200 block of Obed Olive Road, Sanford, was cited at 2:24 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of N.C. 87 on a misdemeanor charge of second-degree trespassing.
The theft of a wallet containing $200, a credit/debit card and a driver’s license was reported at 12:03 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of South Horner Boulevard.
Albarran Gutierrez Merari, 18, of the 200 block of Hickory Avenue, Sanford, was arrested at 11 a.m. Friday on misdemeanor charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Diamond Tayquindria Trusell, 23, of the 200 block of Gebhardt Lane, Raeford, was arrested at 8:47 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on misdemeanor charges of simple assault and first-degree trespassing.
LEE COUNTY JAIL
Curtis Ray Salmon Jr., 33, of the 200 block of Dickens Road, Broadway, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 11:38 a.m. Monday on misdemeanor charges of having a fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag and driving while license revoked.
Christopher Edward Puckett, 40, of the 500 block of Bruce Coggins Road, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 8:06 a.m. Monday on a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of violating a domestic violence protective order.
Timothy Corrice McLean, 42, of the 1800 block of Rice Road, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 11:16 a.m. Monday on a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Tenequa Shaniece Jackson, 31, of the 700 block of Magnolia Street, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 10:11 a.m. Monday on felony charges of forgery, uttering a forged document, possessing stolen property, attempting to obtain property by false pretense and identity theft.
Joseph Wayne Hart, 22, of the 5200 block of Cox Mill Road, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 11:45 p.m. Sunday on a misdemeanor charge of assault on a female.
Victor Braxton Christian, 25, of the 100 block of Lora Ann Lane, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail on misdemeanor charges of assault on a female.
HARNETT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Dalton Lee Youngs, 18, of the 100 block of Evans Street, Spring Lake, was arrested Sunday on felony charges of breaking and entering, larceny, possessing stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle and conspiring to break or enter a building with intent to commit larceny. He also was charged with misdemeanor offenses of having a fictitious/canceled revoked/altered registration card/tag and driving while license revoked.
Lori Maria Sisco, 34, of Broadway Farms Drive, Broadway, was arrested Sunday on a felony charge of larceny by employee.
Christopher David Yates, 50, of the 900 block of Brooks Mangum Street, Cameron, was arrested Friday on a true bill of indictment and a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
