SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
A hit-and-run accident was reported at 7:46 p.m. Monday at Murphy’s Gas station in the 3200 block of N.C. 87. A driver crashed into a wall at the gas station resulting in damages estimated at $24,000. Monster Energy drinks valued at $1,000 were destroyed.
The theft of credit cards, a pilot’s license card, a driver’s license, hunting and fishing licenses, a Veterans of Foreign Wars membership card, a military identification card and $30 was reported at 12:48 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of N.C. 87.
Guillermo Acosta-Pineda, 33, of the 900 block of Kentyrewood Farm Road, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday on a felony charge of fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, having an open container of alcohol in the passenger area, driving while impaired, failing to stop at a stop sign and a red light and failing to maintain lane control.
Ryan Owen Marks, 22, of the 1900 block of Nicholson Road, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 12:36 p.m. Tuesday on multiple charges of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Johnny Ray Davis, 40, of the 700 block of Chatham Street, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 6:05 p.m. Monday on a misdemeanor out-of-county probation violation.
