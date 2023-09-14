SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTDamage to a vehicle caused by a hit-and-run driver was reported at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday on N.C. 87 at Commerce Drive.
Emma Lannan Cook-Guthrie, 38, of the 300 block of Lee County Line Road, Broadway, was arrested at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Hawkins Avenue on felony charges of possessing methamphetamine with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver, trafficking in methamphetamine, misdemeanor charge of possessing paraphernalia and a pretrial release revocation.
The theft of assorted face care products was reported at 12:54 p.m. Tuesday at Walgreens in the 2200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.
LEE COUNTY JAILAtaurus Kentrell Buie, 34, of Willow Oak Lane, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 2:22 a.m. Wednesday on felony charges of possessing with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver, selling and delivering a controlled substance, maintaining a drug vehicle or dwelling, trafficking in opium or heroin, possessing heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason Brandon White, 23, of the 1600 block of Crepe Myrtle Drive, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 10:56 p.m. Tuesday on a felony warrant for an out-of-state fugitive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.