SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTDamage to a vehicle caused by a hit-and-run driver was reported at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday on N.C. 87 at Commerce Drive.

Emma Lannan Cook-Guthrie, 38, of the 300 block of Lee County Line Road, Broadway, was arrested at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Hawkins Avenue on felony charges of possessing methamphetamine with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver, trafficking in methamphetamine, misdemeanor charge of possessing paraphernalia and a pretrial release revocation.